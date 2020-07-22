Darriel M Gunn Jr.
Darriel M Gunn Jr., 3400 block of Spruce Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed knife.

