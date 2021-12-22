Darrell C. Hoaglan, West Allis, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
She only had $2,500 to spend on a new car, but 76-year-old Suzanne Giloy found an even better bargain when she won a contest for a free car from a good-hearted salesman in Burlington.
"I don't know of any other nail salons that offer that kind of relaxing, peaceful environment that we do for our pedicures."
Unusually strong winds have caused power outages forcing three Racine Unified schools to close today, RUSD is reporting.
Jerelle D. Williams was charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of battery.
"She is the bravest, strongest mother I know to do that for her child," the woman's sister said.
“My son is so heartbroken. He thinks it’s his fault," the car/dog owner said in a Monday morning phone interview. “I just want to have the dog back. The car is nothing.”
Two Racine area juveniles have been "apprehended" by police in regard to "threats" directed at three Racine area schools that were found "not to be credible," the Racine Police Department said Friday morning.
Currently, the city is experiencing a case rate of 85.4 active cases per 10,000 residents, a rate last seen a year ago.
The suspect was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
The man at the center of the squabble between Racine County's sheriff and a local elected official, who paid $10,000 cash bail to gain the man's release from jail on behalf of a bail fund, appeared in court Tuesday. Sort of.
