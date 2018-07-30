Sam Darnold is signed, sealed and back under center.
The New York Jets inked the rookie quarterback to a fully guaranteed four-year, $30.25 million deal Monday, ending the contract holdout of the NFL’s No. 3 overall draft pick.
Darnold missed the first three days of training camp practice while his representatives and the team worked out the details. There wouldn’t be a fourth straight absence.
“What’s up Jets fans?” Darnold said in a video posted by the team . “Man, it’s a pleasure to be signed now. I’m very excited. Very special moment. Let’s do it. Jet up!”
Just a few minutes after the Jets announced the signing — which includes a bonus of about $20 million — on social media, Darnold made his way out to the practice field with his teammates greeting him with a “Rudy”-like slow-clap.
PANTHERS: Cornerback Ross Cockrell broke his left tibia and fibula during practice Monday at the team’s training camp at Wofford College.
The team said Cockrell will need surgery, but has not said if he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
It is the second severe injury in three days for the Panthers, a team that went 11-5 last season and earned a wild-card spot.
Carolina lost starting right tackle Daryl Williams on Saturday to a dislocated patella and torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The Panthers have not said if Williams will have surgery or if he will try to recover without it.
Cockrell was injured when he collided with wide receiver Torrey Smith in the end zone while trying to break up a pass.
BEARS: When linebacker Danny Trevathan returned to practice after recovering from a pulled hamstring, it left the Chicago Bears missing only one inside linebacker — first-round draft pick Roquan Smith.
When Smith will join the team is hard to say.
After the New York Jets reached a contract agreement Monday with quarterback Sam Darnold, Smith became the lone unsigned pick from the 2018 draft class.
“We will continue to keep trying to do our best to make this thing happen,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “At the same time, what we need to do is we need to focus on who’s here right now, right? That’s the realism of it all.”
Cash is not the problem — at least in terms of how much Smith is to be paid. That amount is slotted for the eighth pick of the draft.
The stumbling block is whether the Bears should be allowed to take back guaranteed bonus money in the future from Smith if he is ever suspended for disciplinary reasons, including a violation of the league’s new rule preventing players from leading with their helmets.
“Well, for both sides, it’s more of a language deal, a language-type deal,” Nagy said.
Asked specifically if the issue is the helmet rule, Nagy said: “That’s part of the issue with it. As far as the details, I’m not going to get into all that right now. That wouldn’t be fair to either party, but there’s some of that to it.”
The new rule stipulates a player will be penalized for lowering his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet. The player will be ejected and could be subject to suspension if he is determined to have lowered his helmet to “establish a linear body posture.”
CONCUSSION SETTLEMENT: More than $500 million in claims were approved as of Monday under the NFL’s concussion settlement, nearly a decade earlier than league officials estimated they would reach that amount.
Claims administrators in the settlement released an updated report on the concussion settlement information website saying about $502 million had been approved in less than two years of the settlement. The original actuarial estimates from the NFL estimated a little more than $400 million would be paid out in the first decade.
Attorneys for the retired players adjusted their estimates on the total payout of expected claims earlier this month, saying the settlement would likely reach $1.4 billion— almost a half billion more than the NFL originally estimated.
“We encourage all eligible former players to immediately sign up for a baseline assessment, and they can take comfort in knowing that compensation will be available for more than 60 years if they develop a qualifying condition,” said Christopher Seeger, co-lead class counsel for the former NFL players. “The fact that $500 million in claims have been approved in less than two years proves that this settlement is fulfilling its promise to former NFL players and their families.”
Almost 2,000 claims have been filed in less than two years, according to the update filed Monday. Hundreds more of the nearly 20,500 retired players signed up to be prequalified to file claims than were expected, outpacing all previous projections.
