Darner out as men's coach at UW-Green Bay

Linc Darner is out as the men’s basketball coach at UW-Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job.

Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, saying in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.”

Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.

Athletic director Charles Guthrie said a national search for Darner’s successor will begin immediately.

The 49-year-old Darner has an overall head coaching record of 384-197 that also includes 13 seasons at Division II programs—four at Saint Joseph’s (Indiana) and nine at Florida Southern. He led Florida Southern to a Division II national championship in 2015.

Soccer

English Premier League clubs agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact practice sessions to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

The protocols for small group training — while maintaining social distancing — beginning Tuesday were approved unanimously in a vote by the clubs during a conference call after the government eased lockdown restrictions in England last week.