Darner out as men's coach at UW-Green Bay

Linc Darner is out as the men’s basketball coach at UW-Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job.
Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, saying in a statement that the university and coach “have decided to part ways.”
Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.
Athletic director Charles Guthrie said a national search for Darner’s successor will begin immediately.
The 49-year-old Darner has an overall head coaching record of 384-197 that also includes 13 seasons at Division II programs—four at Saint Joseph’s (Indiana) and nine at Florida Southern. He led Florida Southern to a Division II national championship in 2015.
Soccer
English Premier League clubs agreed on the measures that will allow non-contact practice sessions to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.
The protocols for small group training — while maintaining social distancing — beginning Tuesday were approved unanimously in a vote by the clubs during a conference call after the government eased lockdown restrictions in England last week.
Up to five players will be allowed to work together on a pitch, according to details released by Newcastle. The northeast club will operate a rotation that will ensure only 10 players maximum are at the training ground at any one time.
- Celtic won its ninth straight Scottish title on Monday after the country’s top soccer league was cut short because there was no immediate prospect of play restarting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Scotland joined France, the Netherlands and Belgium in calling off the season early, with Scottish soccer at all levels suspended until June 10 at the earliest. There have been no games in the Scottish league since March 13.
Celtic dedicated the club’s latest league title — its 51st, only three behind the national record held by Glasgow rival Rangers — to “key workers who are saving lives, cleaning hospitals, stacking shelves and shielding loved ones at home.”
Baseball
Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday after a stay in intensive care because of the coronavirus.
Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.
Best known as the manager of the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed last week he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday.
