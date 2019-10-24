Darnell L. Wilson
Darnell Lamont Wilson, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property with domestic abuse assessments.

