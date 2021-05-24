 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darnell Davis
0 comments

Darnell Davis

  • 0
Darnell Davis

Darnell Davis, 2200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News