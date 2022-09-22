Darius Harris, Green Bay, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery.
Darius Harris
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
The Racine Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Main Street, an area with multiple bars, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday "regarding a fight with shots fired."
Firefighters from four counties and the Wisconsin Air National Guard were called to respond to a large fire near Interstate 94 Tuesday night.
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Colle…
Incidents involving students at Friday football games causes Kenosha district to move all games to 5:30 p.m.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Two dead, two others hospitalized following mass shooting at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue early Sunday
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue outside the Las Margaritas bar early Sunday, according to authorities.
"Just take me to jail" said a man after causing a car accident and before being charged with his fifth OWI, a felony, according to a criminal complaint.
A St. Vincent de Paul thrift store is returning to Racine after a nearly decade-long absence. It opens Thursday at 2118 Rapids Drive.
The free event takes place throughout Downtown Racine on Main Street from State Street to Seventh Street, and all of Sixth Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.