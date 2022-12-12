 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darion A. Baker

Darion Baker

Darion (aka Choppa) A. Baker, 2300 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age).

