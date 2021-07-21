Darian J Larsen
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man has been charged with his 8th OWI after allegedly driving into a ditch.
People on Tichigan Lake in Racine County are swooning at the appearance of a spectacular black swan, a rare bird that is native to Australia, but has turned up in Wisconsin this summer.
State police investigating a Racine County incident that left two people dead of gunshots today said the shooting suspect was trying to carjack other people's vehicles and that he committed suicide when confronted by a police officer.
'Really out of control:' Neighbors in Burlington offered to help when a family's house was damaged by fire, but now the family is being accused of creating disturbances in the neighborhood with unsanitary conditions and disruptive behavior.
Some members of the Racine County Board are taking exception to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's remarks — and requests for county funding — after an outbreak of gun violence that left two people dead and a police officer injured.
KENOSHA — A teenage girl was shot late Friday afternoon after she apparently attempted to steal a car at a local gas station and convenience store near Downtown, according to police.
Mount Pleasant determines Erickson property is blighted due to environmental concerns; owners blame Foxconn
Samuel Schultz, the village's community development director, shared photos of the Erickson Trucks-n-Parts property taken in March and June before the initial blight hearing. Photos show piles of tires, truck parts and vehicles.
The Racine County District Attorney's Office has dismissed the charges against a man accused of trying to hang his girlfriend.
The new location — which neighbors the new Starbucks in Caledonia — will take the place of the bakery currently at 1841 Douglas Avenue, which has been closed to the public since Saturday to transition into the new space.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to break into multiple homes in a two- block radius and threatened to kill one of the victims.