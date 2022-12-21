Daquisha D. Anderson, 700 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Daquisha D. Anderson
21-year-old charged with homicide for suspected OWI crash that killed 20-year-old nurse on Douglas Ave.
An Apple Watch initially reported the crash, according to police.
Once transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the suspect allegedly continued to yell and curse at officers and medical staff.
One of the local houses designed by influential architect John Randal McDonald in the 1950s is now on the market for the first time in almost 20 years. You could own it for less than $300,000.
A Racine drug dealer nicknamed "Choppa" allegedly had more than one pound of cocaine in his home and also took a 3-year-old to a drug deal.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
Nate Erhardt remembers jumping on dumpsters behind the family-owned and operated Lee’s Deli when he was 4 years old. He stocked shelves there when he grew to be a little older. Now, he’s the owner.
'I'm a man!' an 18-year-old allegedly after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on shrooms
"I'm a man!" an 18-year-old allegedly yelled after he broke a woman's nose and bit an officer while high on mushrooms in Sturtevant.
RCSO: Muskego man dies after being shot at by investigator, injuring self, attacking 2 people with 'huge brick'
A deputy opened fire at the suspect as the suspect drove a pickup truck at the deputy prior to the suspect harming himself, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The man who was charged was allegedly seen on video with two women committing the theft.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.