Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.