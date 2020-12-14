 Skip to main content
Daquan T McCray
Daquan T McCray

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.

