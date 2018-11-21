Daquan Burns.jpg

Daquan Javal Burns (aka D-Day Burns), 23, 4000 block of Erie Street, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, obstructing an officer (two counts), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).

