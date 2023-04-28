Danny M. Williams Apr 28, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Danny M. Williams, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Crime Athletics Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Sports Law Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Employee allegedly stole, used debit cards belonging to Racine County employees RACINE — A Racine man faces charges related to identify theft and fraudulent card use for allegedly stealing multiple debit cards belonging to… Why one of the top U.S. Netflix shows right now has a Racine connection If you watch one of the top shows in the U.S. on Netflix right now, you may hear a familiar city’s name. A Journal Times reporter spoke to the… Racine man charged in Kenosha after fleeing from deputies in Walmart parking lot A 43-year-old Racine man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly attempting to flee from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deput… Case dismissed against former Racine Alderman John Tate II A Racine County judge dismissed a case against former Racine Alderman John Tate II on Tuesday. Woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly hitting a sheriff's car, a wildlife crossing sign and a mailbox CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been charged with her second OWI after allegedly hitting a Racine County Sheriff’s Office car, a wildlife cross…