Danny M. Williams, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
After being forced out of the Racine convenience store, the woman allegedly came back to the store wielding a knife sharpener and used it to do more damage.
Multiple witnesses have come forward to point to Donley Carey as the person who killed DeMarcus Anderson in February 2020 in the private club of Sin City Motorcycle Club on Memorial Drive in Racine.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a parked car and launched into the air during police chase, told officers he smoked “high quality…
It all started with getting off Twinkies and walking a corridor at work. Now, a Racine County man has accomplished such dramatic weight-loss success that he has become a national celebrity.
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
A mistrial was declared Friday in a murder trial in Racine County after a defense attorney made comments the judge considered "way over the top."
The 65-year-old employee was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
A man died in a crash that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday. Law enforcement have not yet identified him.
Tracy Hall has been a non-drinker for many years, but said she missed the bar scene of getting together with friends. Inmoxicated in Downtown Racine gives her and others a place to get together at a bar without any pressure to drink.
