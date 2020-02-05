Danny L Obuchowski
Danny (aka Toutant) L Obuchowski, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 without great bodily harm, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.

