Danish Sisterhood to host a Skål & Sip event July 29

RACINE — The Danish Sisterhood of America Lodge No. 20 of Kenosha will host a Skål & Sip event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.
The $20 ticket fee includes wine sipping, raffles, silent auction and appetizers. Tickets are available at the door or email danishsisterhoodkenosha@gmail.com.
The Danish Sisterhood is a group of ladies (and gentlemen) who's goal is to strengthen and maintain the Danish heritage in their communities for present and future generations. The group has been in existence for 130 years. Proceeds will go to the scholarship and charity funds.