Daniel Paul Erhardt, 56, 3600 block of Meachem Road, false imprisonment with domestic abuse assessments, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments, substantial battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

