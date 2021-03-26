Daniel O Munoz
The facility could open before the end of this year.
Burlington's popular annual festival, ChocolateFest, might be finished for good. Organizers cite a lack of enthusiasm and momentum, and they seek city approval to try a new event called "Burlington Jamboree."
“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”
Teen driver from Madison hurt, faces citations after 2 vehicles burst into flames in Mount Pleasant crash
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Two years after a crash in Caledonia that left one dead and one injured, the man left alive — who investigators believe had been driving while intoxicated — has been charged with two felonies.
Shane M. Stanger, 46, was located and taken into custody after the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault in Rochester. He's also accused of child porn possession.
A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine man allegedly stole $518.17 worth of shingles from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
After losing in arbitration, Racine firefighters union is taking the city to court in benefits dispute
A dispute that erupted in fall 2019 between the City of Racine and the union that represents local firefighters is heading to Racine County Circuit Court.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fourth OWI after reportedly nearly colliding with a police car.