Daniel L Hejdak
0 comments

Daniel L Hejdak

  • 0
Daniel Hejdak.jpg

Daniel L Hejdak, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News