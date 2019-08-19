81919-DUSING-MUG.jpg
Daniel C. Dusing, 32800 block of Bayview Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

