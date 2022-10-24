Daniel B. Barajas, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife.
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha the day prior to the crash. The suspect, when being arrested after the crash, allegedly gave a fake name and started rapping.
There’s a strong Racine County flavor in the WIAA football playoffs, with eight of the nine county teams having qualified for the postseason F…
Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on …
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Park High School in Racine and Bradford High School in Kenosha are two of at least a half-dozen southeastern Wisconsin schools that went into lockdown amid threats of active shooters that are believed to be hoaxes Thursday.
