Danesha S. Johnson, 8400 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Danesha S. Johnson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua LaForge dies unexpectedly following an off-duty medical emergency that officials believe stemmed from na…
RACINE — A man from Racine is facing more than dozen felony charges after nearly half a pound of fentanyl and 115 grams of marijuana reportedl…
Caledonia approves building, site and operations plan for Racine County Youth Development and Care Center
As work continues on the $43 million Racine County Youth Development and Care Center project, more details and site plans are coming to fruition.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of committing three thefts in three days.
After a little more than two years, Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson is vacating his post. Robinson submitted his resignation t…