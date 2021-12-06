Dance production at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The dance concert, "Nothing Too Small," will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The annual fall dance production provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage mainstage. These dance works include those created for them by guest artists, traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life, and new insights by Carthage performers and students.

This year’s title is inspired by the idea that there is nothing too small to be noticed and valued within dance. The show features choreography and artistic direction by Stacy Pottinger, performances by Carthage dance minors and the program’s emerging choreographers, and regional and national guest artists including Jenna Jozefowski and Jenny Barreca.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/949403-0.

