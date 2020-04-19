Dan Woike: Capturing Michael Jordan unfiltered is the best part of 'The Last Dance'

But he doesn't dodge stuff like that here, not in these interviews (Jordan addresses his "sneakers" quip). It's why a mere acknowledgment of how race and racism played a role in his motivation for success feels so significant. It's not packaged and clean.

He drops obscenities, verbally buries some former opponents (and teammates), all while trying to navigate the Bulls' story with genuine self-reflection and emotion.

"As you'll see in the series as it evolves, that limelight and that pressure … weighed heavier and heavier on Michael both on and off the court as his career continued," the film's director, Jason Hehir, said. "It was a lot to bear, to be responsible for the on-court performance of the Bulls and be one of the most prominent pop culture icons of the era."

This is Jordan, though, doing the heavy lifting again because telling the story of the Bulls, who won a title each of the six times he participated in training camp in the 1990s, means you have to tell the story of Jordan.

The film, which debuts Sunday with the first two parts, is co-produced by multiple Jordan confidantes, with him giving notes and advice to filmmakers about his story. Hehir, though, said Jordan never censored them in the making of the film.