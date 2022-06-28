Damonte D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Damonte D. Walker
In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."
A 17-year-old allegedly shot a man five times in Racine.
Two teens associated with the Dirty P gang, already facing charges for a February attempted shooting, have been charged with murdering a 14-year-old.
A Racine man is facing two counts of homicide for allegedly killing a woman who was pregnant with his child in October 2021.
The teenager was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Here's what to do if you encounter one of the usually peaceful, but sometimes ferocious, mammals.
Michael Boyd, full name Michael Shawn Boyd Jr., is 26, 6-foot 3-inches tall, 200 pounds, has black skin and hair, and brown eyes, announced a news release from the RPD.
All three teens now charged are associated with the Dirty P gang, authorities said.
Two men allegedly had more than 3½ pounds of marijuana in their car and labeled a bag containing $25,000 in cash as "bud $."
A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.