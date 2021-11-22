 Skip to main content
Damontae T Massie

Damontae Massie

Damontae T Massie, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), felony bail jumping, negligent handling of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon.

