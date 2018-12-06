NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Damon F. Murphy, 54, 1321 block of North 44th Street, Milwaukee, uttering a forgery (two counts, repeater), fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000, PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater).

