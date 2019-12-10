NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarthanetz D Patterson, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), felony theft (false representation between $2,500 and $5,000).
