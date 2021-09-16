Damarrion M Rockette

The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Burlington Area School District leaders are urging parents to stop letting their kids use racial slurs as the district probes another report of high school football players directing slurs at players on an opposing team.
Next week, part of Highway 11 in Sturtevant will be closed to all traffic due to construction on the railroad that runs alongside Hiawatha Bar and Grill, although access to all businesses in the area will be preserved.
Racine mothers who lost sons and daughters to gun violence are coming together to speak out against punitive crime laws, to demand more safe programs for youth, and to call for stronger conflict-resolution education.