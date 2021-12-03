NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarius K Wade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Janes and Dr. Jones elementary schools will be closed at the end of the current school year as Racine Unified School District pivots due to the ongoing Wisconsin Supreme Court battle tied to the $1 billion referendum voted on last year.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of videos containing child pornography in his possession.
An infant dead. No answers from father convicted in the killing of his baby son. And a life saved. Brittney Struebing, the mother of baby A.H., shares her story.
An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County's medical examiner confirmed Monday.
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., in two thefts occur…
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
A man's body was found in the area of Main Street and State Street in Racine on Thanksgiving morning, police said.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to poison her fish with hot sauce.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of strangling and trying to sexually assault a woman.
