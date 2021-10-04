 Skip to main content
Damarion Taylor
Damarion Taylor

Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.

