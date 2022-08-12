Damarion Taylor

Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday. The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. Blair was out of custody on $1,000 cash bond at the time of the shooting, court records indicate, and also was in custody after the shooting but got out on a $1,500 bond as it appears law enforcement had not yet eyed him as a suspect in the shooting that made international headlines.