Damage control has been essential

Jace Arnold traveled from Georgia to Madison to take in another Badgers gameday last weekend. Little did he know that he witnessed Paul Chryst’s last game as University of Wisconsin football coach.

Arnold, a four-star cornerback by 247Sports standalone rankings, is one of 13 scholarship commits in the program’s class of 2023. UW dismissed Chryst a little more than 24 hours after Arnold watched the Badgers lose to Illinois.

“It was pretty crazy,” Arnold said. “It wasn't really something that I was expecting, especially at this junction in the season.

“I love coach Chryst, even though I haven't gotten to Wisconsin yet. He did a lot for me, and he's a real player's coach. But I guess from their perspective, it was time for change, and I think coach (Jim) Leonhard is gonna do an excellent job leading the team now. Him and his defensive mind are going to be great. I think he can put us back to where we need to be.”

Leonhard and his inherited staff needed to work through their own emotions and thoughts, along with taking care of the 100-plus players in the program during a turbulent week. They also have had to balance reaching out to the next class of committed Badgers after news spread of the coaching change.

Those recruits verbally committed to the program for the class of 2023 are not permitted to sign their National Letters of Intent (NLIs) until an early signing period in December at the earliest. There are challenges involved at this point of the year, especially during an ongoing season, but college football recruiting never sleeps.

“It's a hard juggling act, right?” Leonhard said Thursday. “There's a lot of conversations you want to have that you don't have time for, especially with the timeline we're working on with games. But we're trying our best to really reach out and remain consistent and get the kids, the parents of our current players and recruits (to) calm down. To understand the situation, kind of the vision, the plan. Also being open and honest that there is not that long-term answer right now.

“So I think we're trying to be very real and honest with them. We know what this place is about. The core values of Wisconsin football is going to remain very consistent, whoever becomes a head coach in the long term. So a lot of it is just, same with our players, of calming down that initial emotions of, ‘What does this mean? What does this mean for my commitment? What does it mean for my offer?’ And having a lot of conversations on how to calm the emotions and remain consistent with the conversations that you've had with these kids previously about why you're very interested in them being in your program and why they're going to help make this place better.”

Leonhard and the staff went to work late this past weekend. Arnold, offensive lineman Chris Terek and wide receiver Trech Kekahuna all first heard about Chryst’s firing from outside sources other than the program.

Terek, a four-star recruit and the No. 218 player in the country according to Rivals, talked with offensive line coach Bob Bostad on Sunday evening. Arnold spoke with Leonhard and UW director of football recruiting Mickey Turner that night as well. Both noted how the staff reached out shortly after reports of Chryst’s dismissal came. Defensive tackle Roderick Pierce III also heard from Leonhard and assistant Ross Kolodziej.

Kekahuna remembered feeling shocked, but he also worried about his scholarship offer — one he announced after attending a UW camp in June — being taken away.

“I think coach Alvis (Whitted) called me on Monday or Sunday, but he called me just saying that he's going to be there, and there's nothing to worry about,” Kekahuna said. “Like how sometimes when coaches get fired, their commits’ scholarship might get taken away, but he was telling me, ‘No, it's still there. We're still happy for you to be here.’"

Kekahuna, a three-star wide receiver, said Leonhard, Turner and running backs coach Al Johnson also contacted him. He felt a range of emotions before and after the call with Whitted.

“It was really like second-guessing because I thought he's calling me, saying he wasn't going to be there,” Kekahuna said. “So I was just kind of thinking in my head, wanting to go pray or something. I hoped I still got the scholarship, which he definitely told me a few minutes later. And then we were just chatting about how I did on my game this past weekend.”

Bostad’s talk with Terek also provided some assurance.

“When I first found out, you don't know if somebody's going to come in and fire the whole staff. Bring in their own,” Terek said. “And once I heard that coach Leonhard was taking over for now till they get things sorted out, and he was telling me that he's staying, stuff like that, nothing’s changing with him, that kind of just kept me calm. I didn't worry too much.”

Leonhard said Tuesday morning, less than two days after assuming the interim coaching tag, the “big conversations” the Badgers were having with the commits and the reactions from those players excited him.

“I think we have a number of kids interested in this program that see Wisconsin for what it is,” Leonhard said. “The true culture of what this place is, the work ethic, the people. Everything we preach is about what this place is and who it is. I think the guys’ response has been very solid as far as their commitment to this place and the vision that we've told and how we're gonna get it done. We still got work to do. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of conversations to be had. Myself, reaching out to a number of different people.

“But the response has been very positive and encouraging by a young group of guys that a lot of times, the biggest question is, 'What does this mean for me? Does this change anything for me?' And I think, just like with our team, and this staff, it's kind of calming everybody down and trusting we still believe you are going to be a difference maker in this program and that the vision for this place will continue on and hopefully get stronger.”