NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dakota J. Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dakota J. Thibedeau, 300 block of North Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.
The grand opening continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the market is scheduled to open year-round from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, work to convert Wisconsin Avenue from being a one-way street into being a two-way street is expected to begin in April.
A Racine woman allegedly drove through a metal fence with two children in the car and then crashed into a tree-.
A now-former Racine County Jail correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing marijuana and alcohol to an inmate he knew "from the outside."
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.
A Racine man is facing a felony charge of "escape" after he allegedly broke his ankle GPS and fled from his house arrest.
The answer is a little unclear. Oshkosh Corp. said that the facility it needed was at minimum 825,000 square feet. However, Foxconn's Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Mount Pleasant is 1 million square feet.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.
STURTEVANT — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a bridge.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.