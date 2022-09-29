Dakarius C. Cousins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Dakarius C. Cousins
UPDATE: A 16-year-old boy was shot at the hotel across the street from Case High School Wednesday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
A Union Grove man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Caledonia before stealing $150 from her.
The suspect had an initial court appearance on Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show, where a $15,000 cash bond was set.
Two men, one from Racine and the other Kenosha, have been charged with having "ghost guns" and drugs. One was given a $5,000 cash bond and the other a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
Man already accused of two Chicago murders and shooting a Kenosha police K-9 last year faces more charges
WATCH NOW: The suspect is shown on body camera video, released by the Racine County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, appearing to attempt to headbutt an officer in the Racine County Jail.
Kenosha Police identify victims, including Racine man, from Sept. 18 double homicide outside Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander-Hood.
Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'
In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."
Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”
Taylor Wishau, a Racine County Board supervisor and member of the Burlington Area School Board, has agreed to pay $34,500 to settle a lawsuit filed by the founder of a local antiracism group.
He demanded money from them, saying "(Expletive), give me your (expletive) money," and stole over $1,500 from the two men, according to a criminal complaint.