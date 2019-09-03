090319-DJOHNSON.jpg
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments