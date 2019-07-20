TOUR DE FRANCE

At La Mongie, France

14th Stage

A 73-mile ride in the Hautes-Pyrénées from Tarbes to the Col du Tourmalet, with a Category 1 climb midway and a Hors categorie summit finish

1. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:10:20.

2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :06 behind.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :08.

5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, :14.

7. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, :30.

8. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :36.

9. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, :38.

10. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, :53.

11. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, :58.

12. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.

13. Laurens De Plus, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 1:19.

14. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:05.

15. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:26.

16. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 2:54.

17. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:24.

18. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:29.

19. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 3:33.

20. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 3:48.

Also

62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 20:19.

77. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time.

92. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 20:33.

Overall Standings

(After 14 stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 56:11:29.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 2:02.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 2:14.

4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 3:00.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:12.

6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

7. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, 4:24.

8. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 5:22.

9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 5:27.

10. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 5:38.

11. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 6:14.

12. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:49.

13. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:17.

14. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 7:19.

15. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 9:03.

16. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 9:50.

17. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 9:55.

18. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 10:37.

19. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 11:00.

20. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 11:19.

Also

85. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:28:34.

92. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:36:35.

146. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:18:13.

