TOUR DE FRANCE
At La Mongie, France
14th Stage
A 73-mile ride in the Hautes-Pyrénées from Tarbes to the Col du Tourmalet, with a Category 1 climb midway and a Hors categorie summit finish
1. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:10:20.
2. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :06 behind.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :08.
5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
6. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, :14.
7. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, :30.
8. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :36.
9. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, :38.
10. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, :53.
11. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, :58.
12. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.
13. Laurens De Plus, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 1:19.
14. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:05.
15. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:26.
16. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 2:54.
17. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:24.
18. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:29.
19. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 3:33.
20. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 3:48.
Also
62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 20:19.
77. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time.
92. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 20:33.
Overall Standings
(After 14 stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 56:11:29.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 2:02.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 2:14.
4. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 3:00.
5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:12.
6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
7. Rigoberto Urán, Colombia, EF Education First, 4:24.
8. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 5:22.
9. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 5:27.
10. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 5:38.
11. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 6:14.
12. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 6:49.
13. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 7:17.
14. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 7:19.
15. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 9:03.
16. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 9:50.
17. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 9:55.
18. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 10:37.
19. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 11:00.
20. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 11:19.
Also
85. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:28:34.
92. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:36:35.
146. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:18:13.
