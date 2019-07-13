TOUR DE FRANCE

At Saint-Etienne, France

Eighth Stage

A 124.3-mile hilly ride from Macon to Saint-Etienne, with five Category 2 climbs and a pair of Category 3s

1. Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 5:00:17.

2. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :06 behind.

3. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

4. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

7. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

8. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.

9. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

10. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.

11. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

12. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.

13. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

14. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, same time.

15. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

16. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

17. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea Samsic, same time.

18. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

20. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

Also

72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 16:57.

99. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:43.

153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:32.

Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, withdrew.<

Overall Standings

(After eight stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 34:17:59.

2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.

5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.

7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.

8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 1:38.

9. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 1:42.

10. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.

11. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:46.

12. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:47.

13. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 2:02.

14. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:04.

15. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 2:06.

16. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 2:09.

17. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:15.

18. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:19.

19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:45.

20. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:46.<

Also

78. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 45:13.

97. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 56:35.

170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:28:31.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments