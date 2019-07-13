TOUR DE FRANCE
At Saint-Etienne, France
Eighth Stage
A 124.3-mile hilly ride from Macon to Saint-Etienne, with five Category 2 climbs and a pair of Category 3s
1. Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 5:00:17.
2. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :06 behind.
3. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
4. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26.
5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
8. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
9. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
10. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.
11. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
12. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.
13. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.
14. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, same time.
15. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
16. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
17. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea Samsic, same time.
18. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
20. Fabio Aru, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
Also
72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 16:57.
99. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:43.
153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:32.
Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, withdrew.<
Overall Standings
(After eight stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 34:17:59.
2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.
5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.
7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.
8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 1:38.
9. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 1:42.
10. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.
11. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:46.
12. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:47.
13. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 2:02.
14. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:04.
15. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 2:06.
16. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 2:09.
17. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:15.
18. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:19.
19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:45.
20. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:46.<
Also
78. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 45:13.
97. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 56:35.
170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:28:31.
