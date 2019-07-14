TOUR DE FRANCE

At Brioude, France

Ninth Stage

A 105.9-mile hilly ride from Saint-Etienne to Brioude, with an early Category 1 climb and a pair of Category 3s over the second half

1. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:03:12.

2. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

3. Jan Tratnik, Slovenia, Bahrain-Merida, :10 behind.

4. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

5. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

6. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, :14.

7. Marc Soler, Spain, Movistar, :21.

8. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahran-Merida, 1:50.

9. Simon Clarke, Australia, EF Education First, same time.

10. Anthony Delaplace, France, Arkea Samsic, 2:42.

11. Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis, same time.

12. Romain Sicard, France, Total Direct Energie, 2:46.

13. Lukas Postlberger, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 5:26.

14. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, 7:24.

15. Tony Martin, Germany, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

16. Odd Christian Eiking, Norway, Wanty-Gobert, 16:25.

17. Mathias Frank, Switzerland, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

18. Julien Bernard, France, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

20. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.<

Also

110. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 19:03.

150. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 21:22.

153. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

Overall Standings

(After nine stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 38:37:36.

2. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :23.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :53.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, 1:10.

5. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.

7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.

8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 1:38.

9. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 1:42.

10. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.

11. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:46.

12. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:47.

13. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 2:02.

14. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:04.

15. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 2:06.

16. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 2:09.

17. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:15.

18. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 2:19.

19. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:45.

20. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:46.<

Also

82. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 47:51.

104. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:01:32.

170. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:33:28.

