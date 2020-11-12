2020 Cy Young Voting
American League
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot
Shane Bieber, Indians;30;-;-;-;-;210
Kenta Maeda, Twins;-;18;4;2;4;92
Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays;-;4;7;5;4;51
Gerrit Cole, Yankees;-;2;6;10;4;50
Dallas Keuchel, White Sox;-;5;4;5;4;46
Lance Lynn, Rangers;-;1;3;4;1;22
Lucas Giolito, White Sox;-;-;3;2;5;18
Chris Bassitt, Athletics;-;-;2;1;2;10
Dylan Bundy, Angels;-;-;1;-;2;5
Liam Hendriks, Athletics;-;-;-;1;3;5
Framber Valdez, Astros;-;-;-;-;1;1
National League
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot
Trevor Bauer, Reds;27;3;-;-;-;201
Yu Darvish, Cubs;3;24;2;-;-;123
Jacob deGrom, Mets;-;3;23;4;-;89
Dinelson Lamet, Padres;-;-;5;20;2;57
Max Fried, Braves;-;-;-;4;7;15
Corbin Burnes, Brewers;-;-;-;1;10;12
Aaron Nola, Phillies;-;-;-;1;1;3
Devin Williams, Brewers;-;-;-;-;3;3
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs;-;-;-;-;2;2
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks;-;-;-;-;2;2
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers;-;-;-;-;2;2
Zack Wheeler, Phillies;-;-;-;-;1;1
