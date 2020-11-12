 Skip to main content
Cy Young Voting
Cy Young Voting

2020 Cy Young Voting

American League

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot

Shane Bieber, Indians;30;-;-;-;-;210

Kenta Maeda, Twins;-;18;4;2;4;92

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays;-;4;7;5;4;51

Gerrit Cole, Yankees;-;2;6;10;4;50

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox;-;5;4;5;4;46

Lance Lynn, Rangers;-;1;3;4;1;22

Lucas Giolito, White Sox;-;-;3;2;5;18

Chris Bassitt, Athletics;-;-;2;1;2;10

Dylan Bundy, Angels;-;-;1;-;2;5

Liam Hendriks, Athletics;-;-;-;1;3;5

Framber Valdez, Astros;-;-;-;-;1;1

National League

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;4th;5th;Tot

Trevor Bauer, Reds;27;3;-;-;-;201

Yu Darvish, Cubs;3;24;2;-;-;123

Jacob deGrom, Mets;-;3;23;4;-;89

Dinelson Lamet, Padres;-;-;5;20;2;57

Max Fried, Braves;-;-;-;4;7;15

Corbin Burnes, Brewers;-;-;-;1;10;12

Aaron Nola, Phillies;-;-;-;1;1;3

Devin Williams, Brewers;-;-;-;-;3;3

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs;-;-;-;-;2;2

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks;-;-;-;-;2;2

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers;-;-;-;-;2;2

Zack Wheeler, Phillies;-;-;-;-;1;1

