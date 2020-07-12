Custer handles big boys at Kentucky

Cole Custer became the first rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series in nearly four years, surging to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble Sunday at Kentucky Speedway at Sparta, Ky.
Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling side by side for the lead on the lap 265 final restart when Custer — with a push from Matt DiBenedetto on the outside in the backstretch — made his move in the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. As the leaders bunched in Turn 1, Custer slid ahead and outlasted Truex’s Toyota.
“I knew I just had to get to the top,” said Custer, who led twice for five laps — the first of his young career. “The top rolled pretty good and once I got past and I was like in third I was like, ‘I’ve just got to take a shot and do whatever I can here.’
“And it ended up the 4 (Harvick) and the 19 (Truex) got together a little bit and I was able to take advantage of it.”
Though Custer raced to a Kentucky win last July in the Xfinity Series, he and other drivers entered Sunday without a chance to practice or qualify.
Matt Kenseth’s Turn 4 spin forced the final caution and created the opportunity for Custer’s victory. He finished 25th after starting from the back with Truex as both failed two prerace inspections.
The victory was the first by a series rookie since Chris Buescher at Pocono on Aug. 1, 2016. Making his 20th series start, the 22-year-old Custer celebrated with a frontstretch burnout as his crew happily ran to greet him.
DiBenedetto was third, and Harvick fourth — both in Fords. Kurt Busch, the winner last year, was fifth.
Aric Almirola made his case at the start, pushing pole-sitter Kyle Busch forward from the outside and chasing in the early laps before taking over nine laps later and threatening to run away from it. Almirola led 128 of the first 137 laps — nearly 40 more than he has led all season.
Ryan Blaney and DiBenedetto took their turns in front before Keselowski inherited it on pit road during green-flag pit cycles. That didn’t last long as Truex quickly stalked him on the last-stage restart and took over on 181 in hopes of his third Kentucky win in four years. Truex settled for watching Custer take the win.
“The 41 (Custer) just came with a big head of steam and there was no way I was going to be able to block that,” Truex said. “He was just in the right place at the right time, I guess.”
NASCAR TRUCKS: Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Trucks Series race Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway when rain washed out the final stage.
The 22-year-old won for the first time in 37 series starts, taking the second stage just before the thunderstorm hit the track.
“I sat in the hauler and talking to (crew chief) Jeff (Stankiewicz) about what the truck was doing,” Creed said. “I didn’t want to jinx it. I’m getting texts, Jeff’s getting texts and I was like, ‘I didn’t want to talk about it, I don’t want to assume anything,’ and then they called it.”
Creed started second in the No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet and was third in the first stage before dipping low from third past a group of trucks on the Lap 52 restart. He then battled Kentucky native Ben Rhodes’ for the lead and took control for good, taking the checkered flag just as dark clouds approached over Turn 4 of the 1.5-mile oval.
“Sheldon did a really, really nice job on the restarts,” Stankiewicz said. “He was very aggressive on the bottom, and that’s what got us in the lead. Sheldon has really matured this year, and the team has matured and doing a really good job. It was overall a good day for us.”
Rhodes, the race winner two two years ago, 2015 winner Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter were next in Fords. Austin Hill was fifth in a Toyota.
Rookie Zane Smith started the scheduled 150-lap event second beside Brett Moffitt and hung with him before taking the lead at Lap 26 for the Stage 1 win. Creed took the second stage to make the scheduled 225-mile event official at 71 laps, just moments before NASCAR put the race on hold with lighting spotted nearby.
Crews scrambled to cover the cars and seek shelter just before heavy rain fell.
