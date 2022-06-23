CURDS, PRETZELS AND BIER

There's a low chance of rain and a 100% chance of craft beer — including Hofbräuhaus Bier all the way from München (Munich), Germany — at a pop-up German-style biergarten at Smolenski Park in Mount Pleasant this week. It kicked off Thursday and continues from 3-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Food truck vendors include Specialty Nacho Queen, Big City BBQ, and Wisconsin Cheese Curds and Grilled Cheese. Sausage and pretzels are also being served. Musical performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. each day, including DuoSonic on Friday and Doug Sheen Saturday. Children's activities are scheduled. Admission is free, beer is not. Proceeds from from the pop-up will go to Racine Youth Sports.