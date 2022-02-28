Cult classic “Clue” brings madcap murder to Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — Madcap murder and mystery set the board during the production of “Clue: On Stage” March 18-April 3 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Thunder crashes, lightning flashes and rain pours as a cast of mysterious characters gather for a dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Each is given a familiar alias — Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet. When their host mysteriously turns up dead, they all suddenly become a suspect. It is a slapstick race around the board to solve the puzzle as the body count continues to rise.

The play is based on both the Hasbro board game and Paramount Pictures film. The game "Clue," or Cluedo as it known internationally, was first developed in 1943 and began being manufactured in 1949. It inspired the film “Clue,” released in 1985. While it was originally a box office flop, it soon gained a following and has since become a cult classic.

Under the direction of Douglas Instenes, the cast includes Dan Martino as Wadsworth, Suzanne Maki as Yvette, Shannon Thill as Miss Scarlet, Anna Marie Smetana as Mrs. Peacock, Maria Coscia as Mrs. White, Matt Hoye as Colonel Mustard, Philip Evreniadis as Professor Plum, Norgie Metzinger as Mr. Green, Kathy Larson as Cook, Willow Newell as Telegram Girl, JR Trimark as Mr. Boddy, Joseph Kramer as Motorist and Matthew Lindstrom as Cop.

“Clue: On Stage” was adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also shows at 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 26 and April 2. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances at 7 p.m. March 27 and 31 have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.

