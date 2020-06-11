Cubs: Take local star Ed Howard with 1st-round draft pick

Kantrovitz, who joined the Cubs' front office in December, flew from California to Chicago in January to watch Howard work out at Wrigley Field and meet with the infielder and his parents.

Kantrovitz also was part of a Zoom call with Howard in the spring. Howard wore his baseball mitt during the meeting.

"It wasn't something that I think he expected us to notice or even see," Kantrovitz said. "You could only see it for just a couple seconds there. ... The moment that we realized he was wearing his glove and was just champing at the bit to get on the field and take ground balls and play, we knew that he had the intangibles that we were looking for."

Howard, who has committed to the University of Oklahoma, said he's always playing around with his glove at the house.

"I love playing the game," he said.

Howard also impressed the Cubs when they asked him about the challenge of playing for one of his two hometown teams.

"I was looking forward to it," he said. "I wanted to be a hometown kid. I'm excited it's with the Cubs."