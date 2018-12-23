The Chicago Cubs have signed injured right-hander Kendall Graveman to a one-year contract with an option for the 2020 season.
The Cubs announced the deal Sunday, taking a chance on the starting pitcher after his 2018 season was cut short by Tommy John surgery. Graveman was Oakland's opening day starter for the second consecutive season, but he was shut down in late May and had surgery July 30. Terms of the deal weren't announced.
Graveman is unlikely to make much impact in 2019, but he could boost Chicago's rotation in 2020. Similar deals have become more common for pitchers recovering from major surgery.
The 28-year-old was 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts in 2018 after going 6-4 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 starts with Oakland a season earlier.
Weightlifting
Two Olympic champions and three other weightlifters have been provisionally suspended after retests on their urine samples from the 2012 London Games were shown to be positive for banned substances.
The International Weightlifting Federation announced adverse analytical findings for Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy, who won gold at London in the 105-kilogram category, and Uzbekistan's Ruslan Nurudinov, who won gold in the 105-kilogram category at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The IWF said retests also came back positive for Azerbaijan's Valentin Hristov, who took bronze in the 56-kilogram class at London, Armenia's Meline Daluzyan and Mikalai Novikau of Belarus.
"The International Olympic Committee is responsible to decide about any consequences relating to the athletes' participation in the 2012 London Olympic Games," the sport's governing body said on its website Sunday.
"The IWF will not make any further comments on the case until they are closed."
College football
Florida State has hired former Houston assistant Kendal Briles as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The school announced Briles' hiring on Sunday but did not disclose the terms. Briles replaces Walt Bell, who took the head coaching position at UMass earlier this month.
Briles resigned Saturday from Houston (8-5) after the Cougars finished the season with a 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Cougars were No. 4 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring (46.4 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (528.6 yards per game) in the regular season.
