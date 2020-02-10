Cubs: Souza ready to make the most of his latest opportunity

"We've had ambiguous discussions, but I'm not worried about that as much," Souza said of his projected role with the Cubs. "I'm just thankful to be out here and run around and let the chips fall where they do. I can just control how hard I work and how hard I play. And whatever my role is and whatever they see me needing to do, I'm ready to do it."

Souza's best season was with the Rays in 2017, when he smacked 30 home runs, drove in 78 runs and posted an .810 OPS. He was the centerpiece of a three-way trade that sent him to the Diamondbacks in 2018, but a right shoulder injury in spring training limited him to five home runs and a .369 slugging percentage in only 72 games that season.

He believed he was at full strength again before his torn ligaments in 2019.

"I was getting in a groove. It's unfortunate we can't control a lot of the injuries that happen to us," Souza said.

"I use it as a chance to get better — not only physically and different parts of my body — but mentally. I felt like I've been through the grind mentally the last few years, so it's definitely helped my perspective. I felt like I was right there. I feel like I'm right there now."