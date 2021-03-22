Cubs: Ross thinks lineup will rebound in full season

CHICAGO — When it comes to all the questions surrounding the Chicago Cubs these days, there is at least one that doesn’t seem to be bothering David Ross very much.

The second-year manager thinks his team’s biggest offensive stars will rebound over the course of a more conventional season.

“I think when this team’s rolling, it’s as good as anybody in the league, especially offensively,” Ross said. “The back of the baseball cards, if you lined them up, that’s a pretty nice, deep lineup that we have. So I’m extremely confident in that, and I think that it’ll show in their production how good that we can be when they’re all rolling.”

That rarely happened last year, when Chicago won the NL Central despite a .220 team batting average during the pandemic-shortened season. The offensive woes continued in the playoffs, with the Cubs managing just one run during an opening-round sweep by the Marlins.

Javier Báez hit just .203 and struck out 75 times in 59 games. Bothered by injuries for much of the year, Kris Bryant finished with career lows in batting average (.206), on-base percentage (.293) and slugging percentage (.351). Anthony Rizzo batted .222 for his lowest average since his rookie year in 2011.