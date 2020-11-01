Cubs pick up $16.5M option on 1B Anthony Rizzo for 2021

The Chicago Cubs picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo on Saturday, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season.
The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors' most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego. He's also a key clubhouse leader for the NL Central champions.
Rizzo would have been owed a $2 million buyout had the Cubs declined his option. The team could try to extend his deal to create some salary relief for next season after losing money this year because of the pandemic.
The Cubs also declined their $3.5 million option for infielder Daniel Descalso, who missed last season because of a left ankle sprain. The 34-year-old Descalso is owed a $1 million buyout.
Chicago declined left-hander Jon Lester's $25 million mutual option on Friday, but each side has left the door open for a possible return.
Rizzo hit at least 25 homers and drove in at least 101 runs for four consecutive years from 2015-18. He has 228 homers in nine seasons with the Cubs, ranking eighth in franchise history.
Rizzo hit 11 homers and 24 RBIs in 58 games this year. He is a finalist for his fourth Gold Glove Award.
PIRATES: Chris Archer’s $11 million option for 2021 has been declined by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the 32-year-old right-hander became a free agent.
Archer will receive a $250,000 buyout, completing a contract he agreed to with Tampa Bay in April 2014. The deal originally guaranteed $25.5 million over six seasons and included a $9 million club option for 2020 that the Pirates exercised.
Archer was a two-time All-Star with the Rays, then was traded to the Pirates on July 31, 2018, for right-hander Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a player to be named, who later became minor league right-hander Shane Baz.
Archer disappointed with the Pirates, going 6-12 with a 4.92 ERA in 33 starts, including 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 2019. Glasnow and Meadows became important players who helped the Rays reach the World Series this year for the first time since 2008.
Archer reported discomfort in the neck/shoulder area on his right side in shortly before spring training was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had season-ending surgery June 2 with Dr. Robert Thompson to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. His prorated pay in the pandemic-shortened season was reduced to $3,333,333.
DIAMONDBACKS: Right-hander Merrill Kelly’s $4.25 million option was exercised Sunday by the Arizona Diamondbacks,
The 32-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA in five starts during the pandemic-shortened season. He did not pitch after Aug. 19 because of a nerve impingement in his pitching shoulder.
He earned $1,111,111 in prorated pay from a $3 million salary, the second guaranteed season of a $5.5 million, two-year deal.
Kelly's option year carried a $500,000 buyout if it had been declined.
DODGERS: As expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers declined Jimmy Nelson's $2-million club option for the 2021 season, the club announced Friday. Nelson is the eighth Dodger to hit free agency after the team won the World Series on Tuesday.
Nelson, 31, didn't throw a pitch for the Dodgers. He signed with the team in January as a reclamation project after shoulder injuries limited him to 10 games over the previous two seasons. He reported to spring training healthy but was shut down early because of back and groin injuries. He underwent season-ending lumbar surgery in July.
The right-hander enjoyed his best major league season in 2017 when he recorded a 3.48 earned-run average in 175 1/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished ninth in the National League Cy Young Award voting. He sustained his shoulder injuries sliding headfirst at the end of the season and hasn't stayed healthy since.
