Cubs: Owner Ricketts not convinced spending more would boost team

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts isn't convinced bringing in more high-priced free agents during the offseason would have boosted Chicago.

"Just because you spent a lot of money doesn't mean you're going to win. We've seen that in our own organization our last couple of years," Ricketts said Monday. "The fact is, it's not about how much you spend, it's about where you spend it and getting the right guys on board."

Star third baseman Kris Bryant said last weekend the Cubs have the financial ability to keep their All-Star core together "if they want to."

"Where we place our resources is a baseball decision," Ricketts said, referring to president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

Ricketts insisted the $208 million luxury tax threshold isn't holding the Cubs back.

"Those aren't defining the decisions in the front office, but they are always a consideration in the front office," Ricketts said, adding later, "We had the highest baseball budget in the (National) League last year. So we're putting resources to work. If we find a place that we can put dollars to work that we think will help us get to the World Series, we do it. It's just not infinite resources, we have to manage it, and that's the real challenge."