Cubs: Kimbrel hopes to change the narrative after 2019 ending SUN

"I'm not looking for ninth-inning Craig Kimbrel today," manager David Ross said. "There's still a build-up process that's going to take place all spring. But he's excited to get out there on the bump."

Kimbrel pitched the fourth inning of a 6-6 tie against the Reds, serving up a solo home run and striking out two while averaging 95-96 mph on his fastball. He looked much the same with his crab-like stance before delivering pitches, though he trimmed his beard quite a bit, going from "shaggy chic" to sort of distinguished looking.

Kimbrel began his outing by striking out Joey Votto before serving up a solo home run to Derek Dietrich on a 95-mph fastball. Shogo Akiyama was retired on a grounder to first that almost turned into an infield hit when Akiyama nearly outraced Kimbrel to the bag.

Tucker Barnhart then hit a routine grounder that David Bote botched at second, but Kimbrel struck out Phillip Ervin on a 96-mph fastball to end his day. Kimbrel said "there should be" more in the tank and was pleased with the performance.

"Everything overall, other than one pitch," he said, referring to the home run. "It was a good outing."